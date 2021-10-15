October 15th, celebrate National Boss’s Day with new book FOUNDERology and being part of your Boss’s leadership

New Book released by Kathleen Wood, Founderology Kathleen Wood Author of Founderology Quote on Company Culture Kathleen Wood Author of Founderology Quote on Founders in Crisis

When your boss succeeds, YOU succeed. On October 15th, celebrate National Boss’s Day by being an integral part of your Boss’s business and leadership.

Company culture must be defined by design and evolve as the business grows.” — Kathleen Wood

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founderology: The Ultimate Employee Guide to Succeed with Any Boss in Any Workplace Kathleen Wood’s advice will have you driving forward and loving the journey. Founderology enables YOU, as the employee to find yourself in sync with the vision of your Boss, and become more productive, satisfied, and engaged in your career and future within the organization. Kathleen Wood brings real world solutions to your situation and her guidance allows you to navigate your Boss’s insatiable pursuit of perfection.

Her strategies for your success apply to the complexities of truly understanding the motivations, psychology, and mindset of that leader ultimately in charge of your workplace sanity. Embrace the journey of being an integral part of taking a business to the next level. Master the roller coaster activities and energies of your Boss. Take control of your career happiness and succeed with your Boss – it’s never been easier with Founderology.

This book Officially Launches on National Boss’s Day: 15 October 2021. Founded by Patricia Bays Haroski, she laid the groundwork for National Boss's Day to honor her father. Boss’ Day reminds us that it’s not all roses at the top of the pecking order either, so be sure to thank your boss for all they do! Keeping business running smoothly with outstanding employees requires balance. Both Boss and Employee need to work together to create an environment of teamwork in the workplace. Kathleen has handled this subject with great finesse.

Included in this power-packed book are sections that enable YOU, as the employee, to find yourself in sync with the vision of your Boss, and become more productive, satisfied, and engaged in your career and future within the organization, which include:

Founder’s Ego: “We” versus “Me”

Insatiable Pursuit of Perfection

The Clash of Corporate Things

A Founder-Led Culture

The Energy Juice—The Good, Bad, and Ugly

The Roller Coaster of a Visionary Mind

Team Performance and the Power of Cultural Candles

Driving for Growth

The Extraordinary Gap

The Epicenter of Crisis

About the AUTHOR:

Kathleen Wood knows Founders because she is a Founder. Kathleen founded her first company over twenty years ago, with her cleverly named growth strategy firm, Kathleen Wood Partners. Her firm specializes in strategic growth planning, business optimization, competitive brand development, and leadership development. Kathleen Wood Partners works with Founders, entrepreneurs, and business owners with strategies to transform their visions into reality. Kathleen has consulted with Founders and Employees across the United States and internationally in the process of growing great companies, building high-performance teams, and award-winning brands. In 2012, Kathleen co-founded Suzy’s Swirl, an innovative frozen dessert company, with her business partner and sister, Sue Tierno, and her nieces, Jen and Julie. The brand features cool combinations of frozen yogurts, sorbettos, gelatos and so much more. Suzy’s Swirl is on a mission to inspire one million moments of frozen happiness, one cup at a time.

Kathleen is a nationally recognized growth strategist, motivational speaker, author, and proven leader in building businesses and nonprofits. Kathleen has been recognized for her work in numerous publications and podcasts. In 2010, she published her first book, The Best Shift of Your Life: The Restaurant Manager’s Guide for Success Outside the Restaurant. Kathleen energetically lives her life as a Founder, enjoying and being inspired by all the possibilities of the world!

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division:

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Kathleen Wood, visit www.KWoodPartners.com

video from Kathleen Wood about Leadership