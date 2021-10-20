Submit Release
New Sun Road Announces 10 Resilience Microgrids Installed in 10 Days

One of 10 microgrids installed in the Guatemala highlands bringing power and WiFi to the community centers.

Digital Literacy Program members with the Stellar IS in Nimlajacoc

Stellar IS microgrid in San Antonio I

Stellar IS in San Luis Chicoyou, Cobán

Ten Digital Community Centers Provide Power and Connectivity in the Guatemalan Highlands

As climate change intensifies and pushes vulnerable people towards migration, we need to deploy renewables-based microgrids quickly, to provide the power and connectivity that these communities need.”
— Jalel Sager, CEO
RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today New Sun Road announces the successful installation of ten Stellar Integrated Systems (IS) in ten days. These solar-powered microgrids, 3 to 5 kW each, provide enough electricity and internet to reliably power rural digital community centers in the Guatemalan highlands. Despite remote distances, heavy rain and dirt roads, good project collaboration and optimized system design meant that on-site installation time was cut in half. This milestone demonstrates the rapid-deploy, plug-and-play benefits of Stellar IS for the hardest-to-reach communities.

These ten cloud-controlled systems use IoT technology to provide electricity and WiFi that is the foundation for digital literacy programs designed for, and run by, women in the communities. Cooperating with the local municipalities of Cobán, San Pedro Carchá, Tucurú, and Panzós, the Stellar Ixq-Saq’e (SIS) Centers will serve more than 1,000 women and girls in the Alta Verapaz region in the first year. Digital access will increase economic opportunities by providing internet connectivity and training for the whole community.

“As climate change intensifies, pushing some of the most vulnerable communities into migration, we need to deploy renewables-based microgrids quickly to meet the challenges. Stellar systems provide resilient power and connectivity that these women need for their families. We must support their aspirations at scale, fast. That’s why we’re so pleased to have completely outpaced even our best-case scenario. It’s difficult for a single team to even visit these 10 remote villages in 10 days, let alone install 10 microgrids in that time,” explained Jalel Sager, CEO and Co-Founder of New Sun Road.

These centers were made possible by a DAI-Digital Frontiers grant provided by Microsoft and USAID, and in partnership with United Nations Women (UN Women), Mercy Corps, World Food Program (WFP), Plan International and Club Rotario de la Asunción de Guatemala to engage the communities, define the programs and deliver results.

Alta Verapaz Digital Community Centers, Guatemala's local team

