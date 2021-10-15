Submit Release
Creative Economy Strategic Plan

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in a project to convene a state work group that will define the creative economy and develop a strategic plan to improve the state’s creative sector economy. Commerce intends to award one contract for no more than $500,000 to complete this work. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals Due: November 9, 2021

Download RFP (Word docx file)

