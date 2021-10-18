MEDCHI AND THE MARYLAND HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES THE USE OF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO FIGHT COVID-19
MedChi wants Maryland physicians to have the critical information needed regarding monoclonal antibodies (mAb), a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19.
MedChi strongly urges physicians to proactively use this effective, critical treatment, and greatly appreciates the role you are playing in Maryland’s fight against COVID-19.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, supporting the Maryland Department of Health, wants to ensure that Maryland physicians have the critical information needed regarding monoclonal antibodies (mAb) and that they are proactively providing this treatment to individuals with or exposed to COVID-19.
— MedChi CEO, Gene Ransom
Monoclonal antibodies are a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19 and are effective against variants, including the highly contagious Delta variant. Currently, the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized three mAb products under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA):
1. Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab: an Intravenous Infusion to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in individuals who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or as post-exposure prophylaxis for unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals who are high risk for progression to severe COVID-19;
2. REGEN-COV Casirivimab and Imdevimab: an Intravenous Infusion or Subcutaneous Injection to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in individuals who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or as post-exposure prophylaxis for unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals who are high risk for progression to severe COVID-19; and
3. Sotrovimab1: an Intravenous Infusion to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in individuals who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19
Maryland currently has sufficient quantities of mAb at no cost to practitioners and patients. MedChi strongly encourages physicians to offer these critical mAb to patients upon request or prescribe them accordingly. If you are not a mAb provider and are interested in becoming one, reach out to mdhpp.dhmh@maryland.gov. There are 80 facilities across Maryland that are authorized to provide mAb in an outpatient setting. To refer a patient, please use the CRISP platform eReferral Tool or the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Maryland Referral Form. MDH also has a variety of Provider Resources related to mAb for further information. MedChi CEO, Gene Ransom, states, “MedChi strongly urges physicians to proactively use this effective, critical treatment, and greatly appreciates the role you are playing in Maryland’s fight against COVID-19.”
About MedChi
MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. It is the largest physician organization in Maryland. The mission of MedChi is to serve as Maryland's foremost advocate and resource for physicians, their patients, and the public health of Maryland. For more information, please visit www.medchi.org.
Gene Ransom
MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn