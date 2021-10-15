Submit Release
Court visits Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock school

On Oct. 14, the Supreme Court visited Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock school to hear arguments in a case and to visit with students.

The Court began its day at Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock with a tour of the school with Superintendent Tracy Hanzel.

Attorney Matthew J. Arthurs represented the defendant and appellant in State v. Brewer.

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers asked a question at the argument.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie A. Lawyer represented the state at the argument.

After the argument, Chief Justice Jon Jensen and Justice McEvers heard questions from students.

 

Justice Jerod Tufte discussed criminal procedure with a class.

Justice Dan Crothers explained the U.S. legal system to students.

