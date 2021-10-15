Texas Couple Opens One-of-a-kind Cookie Store
Making Boozy Cookies that Bite Back
All the cookies were delicious. They melt in your mouth.”NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Braunfels, Texas: Something brand new is cooking in New Braunfels Texas. A one-of-a-kind online cookie store, www.BoozyBallCookies.com, has announced it will celebrate its official virtual grand opening on November 1st. Boozy Ball Cookies creates soft and chewy, liquor-infused cookie balls. These are not Grandma’s cookies. These boozy cookies retain their full liquor punch and flavor. To celebrate the opening the first 10 people to write to the owners at Us@BoozyBallCookies.com will receive a free variety pack of Boozy Balls, and people who sign up online will receive 10% off their first order.
— Karen L.
The opening will be a milestone for the small Texas cookie company which is the brainchild of owners Kerry and David Christensen. Kerry, the CEO, and mastermind behind this exciting venture has always had a love for boozy desserts and felt that there was a shortage of fun boozy cookies. Looking around online she couldn’t find anyone else filling this niche. A few companies were making alcohol-infused baked cookies, but no one was making a wide variety of cookies with the liquor-infused after the bake to create truly boozy dessert treats.
Starting in March 2021, with a group of taste testers from their surrounding neighborhood, the couple worked on perfecting recipes for 14 different boozy cookie balls using a variety of liquors, nuts, flavorings, and add-ins. By June they began building an online store and presence. They started taking their first orders beginning September 1st and had a “soft opening” on September 15th, marked by their first day in Alamo Kitchens, a commercial kitchen in San Antonio, Texas. They worked out kinks in processing, filling, and shipping their orders. While still learning the ins and outs of a demanding virtual storefront, the couple is now ready for a wider audience.
Boozy Ball Cookies use a wide variety of flavors, liquors, and liqueurs to create cookies like Maple Walnut Bourbon, Chocolate Peanut Bourbon and Chocolate Chip Coffee Liqueur to Salted Caramel Whiskey and Toasted Coconut Rum. For the Fall they’ve rolled out their Pumpkin Spice Vodka ball. Each cookie is hand-rolled and finished with beautiful coatings. In addition to a terrific party or event treat, they also make a unique boozy gift for foodies!
Kerry and David Christensen have been married for over 30 years and first met in the Air Force while stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana. Both proud veterans, Kerry separated shortly before they married while David retired after 21 plus years. Kerry, a Texas Aggie, went on to get a fine arts degree, open a studio as a sculptor and raise two kids. After retirement, David went on to teach High School Social Studies for 16 years retiring once again in May 2021. As his teaching career was nearing its end, Kerry began bandying about the idea of starting their own business. Combining her creative streak and entrepreneurial skills with their love of cooking, Boozy Ball Cookies was born.
