Total Compliance Tracking Offers Solutions at the Annual PCI Global Summit

TCT makes compliance management suck less

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) has announced its involvement in the PCI 2021 Global Community Forum

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) has announced its involvement in the PCI 2021 Global Community Forum.

The 2021 Global Community Forum is a three-day online event from October 26-28. The conference will bring together industry experts from all over the world to discuss everything from e-commerce to preventing data breaches.

TCT is one of the virtual vendors at the conference. The security and compliance company will operate a virtual booth to help conference attendees learn about ways to make PCI compliance easier to manage.

While at the booth, attendees will be able to learn about compliance management software, interact with TCT personnel, schedule personalized demos, and sign up for an opportunity to participate in a private event.

“While this year’s event is virtual, we’re excited to regroup with folks we know in the PCI world, and to meet new people who are struggling to manage compliance effectively,” TCT Founder Adam Goslin said. “Managing compliance sucks, and TCT was born from our own frustrating experience of trying to manage compliance. It’s our mission to make it suck less.”

This year’s conference attendees will learn about the latest trends and topics in payment security, get updates on the upcoming changes to PCI-DSS, and have opportunities to network with peers. They will also get access to important Council updates, regional insights, opportunities for feedback, and fun engagement activities.

When PCI-DSS 4.0 is released to the public in March of 2022, it will be nine years since the last major change to the standard. Attendees at the PCI Global Community Forum will get previews of what to expect in PCI 4.0 — what it will mean to organizations and how to prepare for it.

The 2021 Global Community Forum is operated by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global forum that brings together payments industry stakeholders to develop and drive adoption of data security standards and resources for safe payments worldwide.

About Total Compliance Tracking:

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.