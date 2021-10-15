24SevenCommerce enables retailers to expand online presence easily with Quickbooks POS Integration
Octopus Channel Manager from 24SevenCommerce is a cloud-based Integration platform developed to synchronize in-store point-of-sale (POS) with web platforms.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has hit retailers very hard and businesses are looking for ways and means to navigate this disruption in business. With a reduction in in-store traffic, retailers are looking to expand their online presence. From setting up eCommerce stores to expanding presence on marketplaces, they are exploring it all. One thing is certain, the future is going to be digital. 24SevenCommerce has joined hands with QuickBooks to offer POS Integration solutions that will enable retailers to bridge their physical retail store and online sales in just a few easy steps.
POS integration allows seamless transfer of sales, inventory, and customer data between the various channels. Once the integration is in place retailers can avoid double entry of data thereby saving time and minimizing human error.
QuickBooks POS is one of the leading players in the POS market today. QuickBooks allows you to sell on multiple channels with minimum effort. With QuickBooks POS Integration inventory details are available in real-time thus preventing overselling of products and resulting in better customer management and customer experience.
Octopus Channel Manager from 24SevenCommerce is a cloud-based Integration platform developed to synchronize in-store point-of-sale (POS) with web platforms. Octopus allows businesses to maintain a single inventory master file for all channels and automatically synchronizes inventory data between systems 24/7/365 without human intervention. This prevents out-of-stock situations, improves operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and reduces labor costs. Octopus also syncs online and offline sales every few minutes.
According to Leo Grant, Owner, Hydro 45, LLC - “The inherent integration with QuickBooks Accounting Software and the option to start selling with the product catalogs from our suppliers without waiting to build our own inventory lists are the two main reasons why we opted for QuickBooks POS. We are still integrating our POS with our eCommerce platform Shopify but Octopus from 24SevenCommerce has helped to speed up the entire process”.
“QuickBooks POS is a sought-after POS system amongst retailers all over the world. Now Octopus takes it up one notch by adding features like Click-and-Collect and BOPIS. Post pandemic, retailers have seen a surge in demand for these kinds of offerings and together we hope to cater to this market” said Anil Jindal, CEO, 24SevenCommerce.
About 24SevenCommerce
24Seven Commerce is an omnichannel eCommerce expert with 19+ years of experience in POS eCommerce integrations. We enable multi-channel retailers to effectively manage their business – both online and in-store. Our proprietary cloud-based integration platform, Octopus, integrates the world’s top POS systems with eCommerce platforms like Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, etc allowing for real-time inventory tracking and sales data. Octopus also enables retailers to offer an omnichannel experience to customers. Our Click-and-Collect and BOPIS solutions help businesses increase online sales and at the same drive in-store traffic. 24SevenCommerce is headquartered in the US with an office in India. To find out more, visit: https://www.24sevencommerce.com/
