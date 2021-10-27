Rad Growth: Greenville SC Ad Agency Radical Hires 6 Including Executive Leadership Team
On the heels of several new business wins & investments in infrastructure, Radical CEO Ryan Alford is making moves to position the agency as a national player.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville, SC based RADICAL, a full-service digital agency is excited to welcome six new employees including two to its newly formed executive leadership team—Oliver Lollis and Jared Hartzell. The duo brings a combined experience of 25 plus years in various marketing and business roles to the thriving ad agency.
In his new role as VP, Director of Business Development, Lollis will be charged with leading new business acquisitions for the agency. Reporting to the agency CEO, he will be responsible for overall lead generation and client acquisition. With a creative spirit at heart, Lollis thrives on challenging the status quo and constantly strives to raise the bar. Having built multiple businesses from the ground up, he understands the importance of brand development and marketing strategy coupled with the intricacy of business health and return on investment.
As VP, Director of Client Services, Hartzell will oversee and ensure a level of account service to all of RADICAL’S clients that exceed their expectations and instills total confidence from them regarding the strategic and logistical handling of their accounts, projects, and campaigns. An entrepreneur at heart, Hartzell has founded multiple startups and has significant experience in business development, finance, marketing, economic development, non-profit, and real estate investment. Best known for his work with Michelin, Michelin Guide, Honda HPD, iMAGINE Upstate, and Prisma Health.
In addition to Lollis and Hartzell, the agency has also added key talent across departments including the addition of Reh Harvey as Director of Digital Media and Elisabeth Parke as Director of Marketing Operations. Both Harvey and Parke add key depth to the agency's senior management team reinforcing areas of growth opportunity for the agency.
Ryan Alford, CEO and RADICAL founder, said “As we live up to our brand name RADICAL we are pushing the boundaries of content creation, digital media, and leveraging our popular agency podcast The Radcast to drive awareness and agency growth. And it's all driving phenomenal expansion at the agency. With that growth, we are investing in talent to service our new and existing clients at the highest levels and to grow our agency brand. So we’re very excited to have all of these talented pros on board. All of them bring experience, ambition, enthusiasm, and a desire to push the boundaries of an industry long mired in a sea of sameness.”
About RADICAL
Founded in the New South city of Greenville, SC by Ryan Alford, an ad industry veteran with over 20 years of big brand experience, RADICAL is one of the fastest-growing agencies in the Southeast. RADICAL is throwing out the agency playbook leveraging an uncommon array of digital capability combined with groundbreaking content development and The Radcast, the agency podcast which boasts top-25 listenership status on US business podcast channels and serves as a hub of new business for the agency.
