11th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends three nominees for ...

TOPEKA—The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by District Judge Oliver Kent Lynch's July 30 retirement.

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

The three nominees are:

Nathan R. Coleman, Cherokee County Attorney

Maradeth Frederick, solo practitioner

Douglas R. Steele, solo practitioner

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating Commission

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Judge Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.