Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,108 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Administration Announces Nearly $5.5 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

Harrisburg, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced nearly $5.5 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

“ESG funding has been an invaluable tool for regions across the state to tackle homelessness in their communities and provide housing options that are safe and reliable,” said Sec. Davin. “We are pleased to get these resources to on-the-ground community organizations that are trusted in their neighborhoods to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”

A total of $5,456,081 in ESG funding was approved for 17 municipal grantees and five non-profits who will administer regional projects covering 25 counties.

The 2021 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

Rapid rehousing helps individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, fleeing violence, or living in a home not suitable for human habitation to swiftly move to stable housing. Homelessness prevention resources help families or individuals who are currently housed but may be in jeopardy of losing their homes with rental assistance and case management resources. Street outreach connects unsheltered homeless individuals with emergency shelter and/or health services. Emergency shelter funding supports costs associated with essential services, operating expenses, and renovations necessary to provide emergency shelter.

ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A list of the approved projects is below:

Armstrong County $112,618

  • Armstrong County Community Action Agency
  • Helping All Victims in Need (HAVIN)

Blair County $97,525

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Family Services, Inc.

Bucks County $114,125

Butler County $368,313

  • Catholic Charities
  • The Care Center

Carbon County $50,000

  • Family Promise of Carbon County

City of Allentown $300,875

  • New Bethany Ministries
  • Sixth Street Shelter
  • Lehigh Valley Conference of Churches
  • Salvation Army, Allentown
  • Bethlehem Emergency Shelter

City of Hazleton $77,813

City of Philadelphia $778,125

  • Esperanza
  • Asociacion Puertoriquenos en Marcha, Inc. (APM)
  • Help for the Hurdles
  • Community Helping All Needing Growth Everywhere (CHANGE)
  • DePaul USA

Cumberland County $183,638

  • Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County
  • Community CARES

Dauphin County $240,700

  • Christian Churches United (CCU)
  • Shalom House
  • YWCA

Franklin County $165,498

  • South Central CAP
  • Waynesboro Community & Human Services

Indiana County $105,618

  • Indiana County Community Action Program

McKean County $189,498

  • A Partnership in Housing Inc.
  • YWCA Bradford

Mercer $145,769

Monroe County $329,355

  • RHD/Crossroads
  • Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg
  • Family Promise of Monroe County
  • Women’s Resource Center

Schuylkill County $285,313

  • Schuylkill Community Action
  • Schuylkill Women in Crisis
  • Servants to All

Wayne County Human Services $92,856

NON-PROFIT GRANTEES (REGIONAL AWARDS)

Blair County Community Action Agency $399,438

  • Blair County Community Action Program

Center for Community Action $186,750

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. $228,250

Lawrence County Social Services, Inc. $931,447

  • Community Services Program of Beaver
  • Community Action Inc of Jefferson and Clarion Counties
  • Center for Community Resources
  • Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc.
  • Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program
  • City Mission Living Stones, Inc.
  • Connect, Inc.
  • Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County
  • Fayette County Community Action Agency
  • Community Action Partnership of Mercer County
  • Northern Tier Community Action Corporation
  • Venango County Community Support Services
  • Warren Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $72,557

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Emergency Shelter

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Wrigley, DCED, rwrigley@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

Wolf Administration Announces Nearly $5.5 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.