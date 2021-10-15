With Over 20 years Of Service, Atlas Total Health Chiropractic Looking to Expand In 2022

Largest chiropractic group in Chattanooga & Georgia region provides regional patients with access to family friendly staff & a state of the art practice

400 SOUTH MOORE ROAD, SUITE B, CHATTANOOGA, TN 37412, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Total Health Chiropractic, Chattanooga and the North Georgia region’s largest chiropractic team, today announced they are looking to expand to three new locations in 2022 - two in the Chattanooga area and one in Georgia. The group currently boasts 17 locations throughout the region. The thriving practice aims to help patients reach optimal health by addressing underlying problems, educating, and informing them as well as offering optimal treatment options at an affordable cost.

A number of studies compiled by the American Chiropractic Association show the proven effectiveness of chiropractic treatment. Many patients report improvement of Acute and Chronic Pain leading to less reliance on medication. Chiropractic care also leads to the promotion of natural healing, increases flexibility and mobility to the joints, improves posture, decreases stress levels as well as blood pressure. Chattanooga Chiropractor (Atlas Total Health Chiropractic) provide expert non-surgical treatment to relieve pain, immobility, and other conditions that interfere with a full life. Among the causes of discomfort that our chiropractor and his staff treat are back pain, neck pain, and work injuries.

Atlas Total Health helps patients achieve better health, and ultimately, improved quality of life throughout one's life span. Services offered include Wellness, Dry Needling, Pain Management,

Personal Injury, and Chiropractic Adjustment.

“The mission of our team at Total Health Chiropractic is to address the cause of your pain,” said Dr. Dominick J. Tomasino, founder of Atlas Total Health Chiropractic. “Our goal is to educate, inform, and empower all of our patients. We will provide the highest quality of care at an affordable cost. “

Tomasino is a Board-Certified Chiropractic Physician and has a Certificate of Attainment from the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners as well as a BS in Nutrition. Tomasino has also served on the Tennessee Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Conditions treated at Atlas include Auto Accident, Back Pain, Fibromyalgia, Headaches, Herniated Disc, Neck Pain and Sciatica.

New patients can take advantage of consultation, exam, Adjustment, and one set of X-Rays for $39. Other locations include three in the Chattanooga area as well as offices peppered throughout Georgia - including Atlanta and Alpharetta. The new locations will offer patients another 20 years or longer of personalized care for achieving optimal health and well-being.

For more information, please visit http://www.totalhealthchiro.com, email Susan Caulder at Info@totalhealthchiro.com or call (866) 668-0108.

About Atlas Total Health Chiropractic

Atlas Total Health was founded in 1996 by Dr. Dominick J. Tomasino who is a Board-Certified Chiropractic Physician and has a Certificate of Attainment from the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Atlas Total Health Chiropractic is a family of full-service wellness & Chiropractic clinics in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Media contact

Company: Atlas Total Health Chiropractic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atlastotalhealthshallowford/?hl=en

Contact Name: Susan Caulder

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlas-total-health

E-mail: Info@totalhealthchiro.com

Website: https://totalhealthchiro.com/