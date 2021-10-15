Griffin Bin Vent Filters offer most cost-effective solution for Dust Control in Silos
LIVERPOOL, NY, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Griffin Filter technologies Inc. ( https://www.griffinfilters.com) Griffin Bin Vent Filters are used for dust filtration on top of a silo or a large bin. As these storage units get filled with materials, the displaced air must be vented to avoid overpressure in the silo, prevent air pollution to the environment and avoid loss of product. Griffin Bin Vents are compact in design, self-cleaning, and provide over 99.9%+ collection efficiency that economically meet the needs of a wide variety of industrial dust collection applications. The product collected in the Bin Vent filter bags is returned to the storage unit by either shaking or pulsing the bags. Griffin Bin Vents are built for ease field installation, smooth operation, and have advanced design with rugged construction so as to provide long life. Griffin manufactures the following types of Bin Vent Filters:
• Models: IS & KS - Natural Vented, where a low positive silo pressure is acceptable. Displaced air from the silo filling operation is filtered through the bags. After each truck is unloaded the bags must be cleaned by an automatic shaking control mechanism for approximately 60 seconds.
• Models: JS & LS - Blower Assisted, where a negative silo pressure is desirable. Displaced air from the silo filling operation is filtered through the bags, while being assisted by a blower. After each truck is unloaded the bags must be cleaned. To clean the bags, the blower is turned off and an automatic shaker or pulse mechanism cleans the bags to maintain the optimum pressure drop.
• Cartridge Silo vents – designed to maximize efficiency and economy in a compact package, Griffin’s cartridge Silo Bin Vents are a great solution for a wide-range of dust collection applications. Our ultra-efficient cartridges capture 99+% particulate emissions down to 1 micron from the silo vents while our powerful pulse jet system keeps the filters performing at their best without any internal moving parts, and minimum maintenance.
Griffin Filters has been a leading manufacturer of dust collection systems for over 50 years. Griffin started out as a supplier of shaker-style collectors for the concrete, aggregate and construction industries and then quickly developed its complete line of pulse jet collectors for a wide variety of industrial process applications.
Griffin ( https://www.griffinfilters.com) offers an unusually large selection of standard models which gives it the ability to match the widest range of application needs whether solids processing, product recovery or air pollution control. But the core of Griffin’s business is innovative design and application know how. Griffin also has complete in-house engineering resources to custom design a complete filtration system for particulate control or product recovery to match any customer requirement.
Kedar Kapadanis
Griffin Filters
info@griffinfilters.com