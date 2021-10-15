Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Nano Precision CLP Gun Oil
NANO PRECISION CLP is effective at removing layers of lead fouling, copper, dirt, and other contaminants to provide a smooth action for reliability and performance.
Nano Precision CLP reduces powder and grime buildup, prevents rust and corrosion, and is freeze resistant down to minus 50 degree F.
Patented nano lubricant technology adds protection and lubrication to all gun surfaces in all environmental conditions; reduces heat, friction & carbon buildup
Manufactured from a PAO synthetic oil, Nano Precision CLP provides complete protection of metals and other surface materials. The patented nano technology allows the oil to more effectively adhere to the microscopic irregularities found on the surface of metal to ensure a smooth surface for the lubricating film to form. The added nano-lubricant also provides excellent burn-off and heat resistance. Nano Precision CLP provides maximum protection against rust, corrosion, powder and grime buildup and is freeze resistant down to -50°F. It is excellent for triggers, slides, actions, cam and idler wheels, axles, roller guards, rests and more.
Brett Tennar, president of Lubrication Specialties Inc., says “After reviewing all competitors on the market, the decision to enter this specialized and competitive market was not made easily. We decided to pull the trigger because we knew that our expertise in the automotive market could be utilized to develop a superior product for firearms.”
Kyle Fischer, LSI Director of Branding and Promotions, adds, “When we first entered the race market there were skeptics, and now there are die-hard believers in our nano carbon technology. It is proven on the dyno and racetrack, and I believe as gun owners use this product the word will quickly spread. Entering this market was not taken lightly. It is highly competitive with players that have great brand recognition, but we feel that in a short time, Nano Precision CLP will be in high demand.”
Nano Precision CLP is recommended for use on all metals, composites and even wood. It cleans, lubricates, and effectively protects any component of the firearm and can even be used on hunting bows. It is available for purchase now at hotshotsecret.com in one of four convenient sizes – 4 oz. with a needle applicator, 4 oz. squeeze bottle, 8 oz. squeeze bottle or 16 oz. pump container for refills.
For more information about Nano Precision CLP or other Hot Shot’s Secret products, visit hotshotsecret.com, or view this video. For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc. visit LubricationSpecialties.com.
About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)
Lubrication Specialties Inc. specializes in innovative product development with a focus on nano carbon lubrication technology to develop best-of-class problem-specific solutions for industrial equipment and engines across a broad list of markets – automotive, heavy-duty, RV, agriculture, fleet, powersports and power equipment. The company’s Hot Shot’s Secret high-performance specialty formulated oils and additives for diesel and gas-powered engines is the fastest growing performance additive brand in the USA. LSI Owner and CEO, Chris Gabrelcik, is a Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS) and Oil Management Analyst (OMA) and has assembled a talented team to grow the company organically and through acquisition. Since the company’s formation in 1997, LSI has expanded operations to include multiple divisions in addition to Hot Shot’s Secret - LSI Chemical, Frantz Filters, Fluid Recovery, GREM and Microwave Renewable Technologies.
About Hot Shot’s Secret™
Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret, manufactured by Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI) in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, offers over 50 high performance and preventative maintenance products in over 30,000 retailers nationwide and online. With distribution partnerships quickly growing around the world, Hot Shot’s Secret is now the fastest growing performance lubricant brand in the USA. Hot Shot’s Secret’s diverse product line includes fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oils, greases, lubricants, lubricity additives, and coolants for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Specially formulated products are developed to exacting standards, many infused with groundbreaking patented nano technology for diverse markets including automotive, race and off-road, heavy-duty, commercial fleets, RV, agriculture and more.
Leslie Allen
Martin & Company
+1 6154297965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Nano Precision CLP Gun Oil Introductory Video