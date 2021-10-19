Top Norwegian University turns to Smart Technology to Help Improve Cleaning Quality & Efficiency

Schools need to be clean and comfortable for students to learn at their best

Classrooms, hallways, schools, gyms are all being monitored and cleaned based on use.

It is critical for restrooms to be clean and safe

Sensors are used on restroom doors to know when and where to clean

Simplify cleaners planning and schedule with tiny sensors

CleanPilot Connect improves cleaning efficiency and safety

Touch sensors make feedback easier than ever

Set rules for maintenance and user feedback

You cannot make any changes without being armed with information

Insight into areas that are not used is as important as areas that are used

By implementing CleanPilot, the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences (NIH) reduced cleaning hours, overtime, and supply costs while improving cleaning quality.

I believe once other universities see what we’ve seen, this system will be used on campuses everywhere.”
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
OSLO, NORWAY, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, played a central role in a recent initiative that leveraged smart technology to improve cleaning quality and efficiency at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences (NIH). As part of Datec’s smart cleaning system CleanPilot, 147 of DT’s tiny wireless sensors were installed across the university campus.

NIH sought the help of a smart technology solution to help find efficiencies in what is a massive ongoing effort for the institution. The university is home to 1200 students and 250 employees, 32 of which, including 14 in-house cleaners, administer 72,000 square meters of buildings and sport facilities. Approximately half of NIH’s real estate including offices, toilets, showers, athlete halls, reading halls, swimming halls, and libraries, requires daily cleaning.

DT sensors were installed across the school’s meeting room doors and bathroom stalls which send data to portable tablets that are used by NIH cleaners. The sensors are tiny, cost-effective, and come with an adhesive backing, making it easy to stick sensors to doors, turning any NIH room into a smart room within minutes. Clean Pilot gives cleaners a full overview of all cleaning tasks, access to communication tools, and the ability to mark planned and solved cleaning tasks.

“Clean Pilot is similar to a taxi central, which directs the closest car to a customer. We now do a better job cleaning the facilities more because we are responding to actual need rather than predefined rules,” said Tore Sundby, Manager for Swimming Halls and Cleaning at NIH.
CleanPilot uses data gathered from tiny wireless sensors to:
-Improve cleaning quality and align efforts with actual space use
-Enable users to request cleaning service in toilet rooms or copy machine service in copy rooms
-Reduce overtime spend and use of cleaning resources
-Keep a comfortable air temperature in the swimming halls

By employing CleanPilot, NIH saved 40.5 cleaning hours in sensor-fitted spaces in October 2020 alone. This has led to a corresponding overall reduction in overtime spend and a decrease in the volume of cleaning supplies used.

“The sensors and system are providing us with priceless insights. I know we will install many more sensors and test on several different other use cases, always learning and improving along the way,” said Sundby.

“These results only underscore what we’ve long believed - smart sensor technology can revolutionize everyday processes for the better,” said Bengt Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “I believe once other universities see what we’ve seen, this system will be used on campuses everywhere.”

Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here

Smart Cleaning at a Leading Norwegian University

You just read:

Top Norwegian University turns to Smart Technology to Help Improve Cleaning Quality & Efficiency

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
Company/Organization
Disruptive Technologies
Strandveien 17
Lysaker, 1366
Norway
+47 405 50 789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies

More From This Author
Top Norwegian University turns to Smart Technology to Help Improve Cleaning Quality & Efficiency
Disruptive Technologies To Bring Leading Edge Sensors to Western Norway Regional Health Authority
A Small Norwegian Tech Company Is Doing Big Things With The World's Smallest Wireless Sensors
View All Stories From This Author