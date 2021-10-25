The Robin Foundation Gets Certified by DCF TO DISTRIBUTE NARCAN in THEIR COMMUNITY of DAVIE FLORIDA
Florida-based non-profit, The Robin Foundation, gets the certification of the Florida DCF as a distributor for NARCAN in its community of Davie, Florida
The Robin Foundation is committed to saving lives and giving the needy a message of hope and effectively guiding them on their way to recovering from the disease of addiction”DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robin Foundation, a non-profit led by the passionate Chris Cavallo who has added another feather to their hat, as the organization was recently certified by the Florida Department of Children and Family Services on October 7th to distribute Narcan in their community. The recent accomplishment will make the organization a certified distributor for NARCAN, a further reiteration of the foundations commitment to helping addicts get their lives back and prevent deaths by overdose. The increased abuse of opioids and the lacing of drugs with fentanyl has exponentially increased the number of lives lost in our community.
— Chris Cavallo
According to the CDC Nearly 841,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. In 2019, 70,630 and 2020 that number increased to over 93,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States. The age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths increased by over 4% from 2018 (20.7 per 100,000) to 2019 (21.6 per 100,000).
The figures show that overdoses due to opioids and especially with fentanyl are at pandemic level. Consequently, several initiatives have been put in place to save more lives and The Robin Foundation aims to contribute to the cause, with their efforts recognized by the Florida Department of Children and Family Services.
The certification will further enable the organization to achieve their goal of reducing the cases of drug overdoses to the barest minimum, with members of the organization going out and meeting with those addicts that are still using drugs and need Narcan in their possession.
The Robin Foundation is committed to saving lives and giving those in need a message of hope and effectively guiding them on their way to recovering from the disease of addiction. As stated by the co-founder of the organization Cristina Frisby who has lost her twin sister and her mother due to opioid addiction "the recent certification will enable our team members of our foundation to engage with those in active addiction and assisting and guiding them to a path of recovery whether it’s for detox or introducing those in need to recovery meetings such as Narcotics Anonymous". Chris Cavallo Cristinas father and co-Founder stated that "he too will also be passing out Narcan to local businesses which will be enclosed in red emergency cabinets for their employees and guests of establishments, such as faith-based organizations, restaurants, and retail stores". Our goal is to deliver Narcan to our community who either have a direct need for themselves or a supporting family member. The days of shame, guilt or fear of reprisal must end with this new initiative.
`For more information about The Robin Foundation, and how to get Narcan, and other initiatives from this not for profit, visit - www.RobinFoundation.org.
About The Robin Foundation
The Robin Foundation is a nonprofit that is deeply rooted in spiritually based values and principles, to help anyone, irrespective of race, beliefs, or socio-economic background, to recover from any form of addiction. The organization began as a promise from a loving husband and her children Cristina and Stefanie prior to her passing and has continued to help people on their way to successful recovery.
Media Contact
The Robin Foundation
Ft Lauderdale Florida
Contact: Regina Replinger
Reginar@RobinFoundation.org
www.RobinFoundation.org
Regina Replinger
THE ROBIN FOUNDATION
+1 954-310-0382
reginar@robinfoundation.org