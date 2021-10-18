Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size to Reach USD 13140 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5% | Valuates Reports
In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-flight Entertainment Market Statistics 2027
The global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size is projected to reach USD 13140 Million by 2027, from USD 5425.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2027.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1013/global-in-flight-entertainment-ife
In-flight Entertainment Market Share
Leading manufacturers in the industry are Gogo LLC, Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. and Thales Group, with revenue of 14.78%, 12.97% and 11.32% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at 29.92 percent.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market.
In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
• IFE Hardware
• IFE Connectivity and Communication
• IFE Content
Segment by Application
• Narrow Body Aircraft
• Wide Body Aircraft
• Others
BY REGION
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-1013/Global_In_flight_Entertainment_IFE_Market
BY COMPANY
• Gogo LLC
• Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
• Thales Group
• Zodiac Aerospace
• Honeywell International
• Panasonic Avionics Corporation
• Viasat Inc.
• Rockwell Collins
• Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
• SITAONAIR
Inquire for Customised Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-1013/Global_In_flight_Entertainment_IFE_Market
Similar Reports:
1. Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10X2860/global-wireless-in-flight-entertainment-w-ife
2. Inflight WIFI Equipment Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-491/global-inflight-wifi-equipment
3. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-27D3904/global-aircraft-cabin-interiors
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn