Inflight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size to Reach USD 13140 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5% | Valuates Reports

In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-flight Entertainment Market Statistics 2027

The global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size is projected to reach USD 13140 Million by 2027, from USD 5425.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2027.

Leading manufacturers in the industry are Gogo LLC, Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. and Thales Group, with revenue of 14.78%, 12.97% and 11.32% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at 29.92 percent.

In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

• IFE Hardware
• IFE Connectivity and Communication
• IFE Content

Segment by Application

• Narrow Body Aircraft
• Wide Body Aircraft
• Others

BY REGION

• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA

BY COMPANY

• Gogo LLC
• Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
• Thales Group
• Zodiac Aerospace
• Honeywell International
• Panasonic Avionics Corporation
• Viasat Inc.
• Rockwell Collins
• Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
• SITAONAIR

