Wolf Administration to Host Vaccine Clinic in Lancaster County

The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, Planned Parenthood Association of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County and Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lancaster Health Fair in Musser Park, 135 N Lime St, Lancaster, PA 17602.

“The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is proud to be hosting this vaccine clinic with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Planned Parenthood Association of Pennsylvania, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County and Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County,” said Commission for Women Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “On September 29, 2021, the CDC issued “an urgent health advisory,” urging people who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This advisory is just another reason why we are dedicated to ensuring everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated, especially women.”

“Planned Parenthood Association of Pennsylvania is proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Women’s Commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Domestic Violence Services for the Lancaster Health Fair. As part of the “Protect. Every. Body. Campaign”, we are focusing on getting our communities the resources and information they need — including the COVID-19 vaccine. Access to mental healthcare, vaccinations, and other critical healthcare resources is fundamental to living safe and healthy lives,” said Auri Hampton, Planned Parenthood Association of Pennsylvania Central PA COVID-19 Fellow.

“At the Department of Health, we are making it a priority to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have accurate information about and access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Together, we have made great progress in fully vaccinating over 7.5 million individuals in Pennsylvania according to the CDC, yet there are still communities of individuals who have yet to get vaccinated. The Lancaster Health Fair vaccine clinic is another opportunity to increase our vaccination numbers. So today, I am asking each of you to reach out to your loved ones, friends and neighbors, and encourage them to protect their families by receiving the safe and easily available vaccine.”

This free clinic is open to all eligible individuals 12 years and older. No appointment or registration is necessary. Appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine will be scheduled on site.

“Domestic Violence Services is very pleased to collaborate with the PA Department of Health, the PA Commission for Women and the Planned Parenthood Association of Pennsylvania on the Lancaster Health Fair and free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Musser Park on October 17,” said Christine A. Gilfillan Director of Domestic Violence Services. “Women’s reproductive health and the overall health of women in our community is paramount. At the same time, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, domestic abuse is a serious public health issue that impacts one in four women in their lifetime.”