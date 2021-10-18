FrenalyticsEDU and IEP&Me Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Special Education Learning
With the technical talent at Frenalytics and the special education expertise from IEP&Me, our complementary strengths will truly enable us to revolutionize special education.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based cognitive therapy and personalized learning software Frenalytics announced a groundbreaking partnership with California-based IEP software IEP&Me. Together, the two companies seek to reinvent special education learning through highly personalized learning and data analytics tools for students, parents, and teachers.
— Matt Giovanniello, Frenalytics
“This is an incredibly exciting time for both Frenalytics and IEP&Me,” exclaimed Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics. “From the very first conversation we had with the IEP&Me founders, I knew they were onto something special. With the technical talent at Frenalytics and the special education expertise from IEP&Me, our complementary strengths will truly enable us to revolutionize special education.”
IEP&Me’s web-based IEP management platform is designed to foster true, easy collaboration across the entire special education team – including students and parents. With the release of the IEP&Me beta this fall, parents and students will have access to a customized portal containing key IEP data, such as present levels, accommodations and modifications, and goals. Within a student’s profile, parents and students can also upload key documents – like past and present IEPs, medical evaluations, and behavior plans – as well as store email conversations with a student’s care team.
Schools across the U.S. already use FrenalyticsEDU’s personalized learning software to teach life skills in a fun engaging way to students with a range of learning disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Down syndrome. Through the Frenalytics-IEP&Me partnership, a new integration will soon allow FrenalyticsEDU accounts to be synced with IEP&Me accounts, enabling teachers to link learning modules within FrenalyticsEDU to IEP goals within IEP&Me – and share them with parents and students through interactive dashboards in both systems. This unprecedented level of access into each student’s IEP will break down barriers and make success accessible to all students.
“This partnership allows us to significantly improve transparency in the special education teaching and support process, and allows us to have a greater impact on positive outcomes for students with disabilities,” said Bridgette Leslie, CEO and co-founder of IEP&Me. “Together, FrenalyticsEDU and IEP&Me can give access to not only IEP information, but instructional opportunities as well so that every member of the IEP team can be an active participant in each student’s learning, no matter their needs, to ensure the success of every student on a school campus.”
Adrianna Bertoia, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of IEP&Me remarked, “For the first time ever, in history, there is the potential to create assessments based on IEP goals to provide real-time feedback for teachers on how students are progressing on those goals … I’m sure anyone with a special ed background can attest to how difficult it is to collect data on a student's performance, so if we can help with that and provide a really easy way to collect and analyze that data, then I think that we can really transform the special ed space.”
