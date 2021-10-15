iJustOrder joins Microsoft for Startups
iJustOrder continues to build as a upcoming tech company by choosing to take on Microsoft’s Azure platformDOVER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform, announced the joining of Microsoft for Startups program today. iJustOrder core services are food service ordering and delivery at stadiums and event venues. The company's current strategies include customer engagement, social media integration, focused advertising, loyalty reward programs, and a full suite of enhancements geared to improve the customer's overall experience. The opportunity to join Microsoft for Startups doesn’t come everyday.
“We are extremely excited to join the Microsoft for Startups program as we know it will give us a competitive advantage to grow throughout our journey from seed to exit” stated Chandler Young, Chairman and CEO of iJustOrder. “These type of opportunities are once in a lifetime, so to join such a strong brand and come inside it’s program to learn from their experiences and wealth of knowledge is honestly a real privilege."
What is Microsoft for Startups?
Microsoft for Startups is a global program dedicated to helping B2B and B2B2C tech startups successfully develop further and scale their company in partnership with Microsoft. Benefits for startups include technical and commercial help: Azure credits (up to 120k USD for 2 years), O365 license package, Github Enterprise, access to Power Platform, unlimited technical consultations, and much more.
Why is the program important?
Supporting startups that build or are willing to build their innovative solutions on our platform is essential for expanding and strengthening our ecosystem. Many of these companies build niche solutions with tech or industry focus that create value we wouldn’t be otherwise able to deliver to our customers. They often have a deep industry background, insights, and network they are willing to share with us.
Willing to close more IP Co-sell deals at your accounts? To high potential startups that consume at least $5k/month, the Microsoft for Startups team offers full support on their way to become IP Co-sell ready.
iJustOrder was founded in 2017 and provides a mobile app based platform for stadiums and event venues across the US. The app allows customers to order concession food, beverages and merchandise, and have it delivered to their seats without missing a minute of the event.
About iJustOrder:
This is a B2B SaaS, Sanitary Food Service Company designed to support, Large Sports Arena, Stadiums, & Event sites throughout the world. Learn more at www.ijustorder.com.
Chandler Young
iJustOrder
Info@ijustorder.com