Online magazine Zongaroo.com gets funding of USD 4 million
Zongaroo.com , an online magazine, has raised USD 4 million seed funding from a group of former executives of Accel Partners and Tiger Global.DELHI, INDIA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zongaroo.com , an online magazine, has raised USD 4 million seed funding from a group of former executives of Accel Partners and Tiger Global. The magazine is focused on providing news and views related to technology, business, entertainment and lifestyle.
Zongaroo.com will utilize the funding to hire competent writers and journalists. Technology part will be important for the company too. “There is dearth of quality content in the non-political space in India. Zongaroo.com will be focused on providing long form articles and opinion pieces that will engage the new-age readers, who prefer to not read newspapers and watch TV channels. We aim to become a top destination for news and opinions in India within 1 year,” said Amit Srivastava, co-founder of Zongaroo.com ( https://www.zongaroo.com ).
According to a Comscore report of 2019, India is the 2nd largest online news consuming nation in the world with 282 million unique visitors. Out of the total 405 million online users of India, more than 393 million consume news online. Mobile is driving the online news consumption in India with 90% of users consume news on their mobile phones. “Our focus will be mobile users who want in-depth articles and analysis about important topics related to their life,” said Amit.
“We are based in Delhi. We were in love with the magazines we read in the childhood. As everything has moved online we aim to create the delightful experience of reading a magazine online. We are on a hiring spree now. We are going to recruit the best of the writers and photographers who can create insightful content for the users. We have also hired tech team for the best of user experience especially on the mobile phones,” he added.
