We Partner Up Launches New Business and Industry Partner Matchmaking Platform
WINTER GARDEN, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Partner Up today announced the launch of its new business partner matchmaking platform, which enables entrepreneurial business people to find each other and explore partnership and investment ideas together.
We Partner Up created a local and personal approach to partnering by expanding the paradigm of what a business partnership can achieve for both sides. The platform brings together people with similar interests with the hope of joining forces to launch a successful business or landing an investment.
“When a creative entrepreneur has a new and exciting idea or business, it is not unusual for them to have trouble when it comes to finding startup capital,” said We Partner Up Founder and President Yaniv Haramaty. “Outside of the tech sector, online business partner platforms offer very few options for mainstream businesses, and finding a business partner to align with is the only way to go. Business partners can share the startup cost and launch their business together much faster. Think of a barista seeking a partner to split an investment for a newly branded café or a writer who needs a small investment to launch a book.”
Haramaty continued, “We Partner Up was born to boost local economies and make an impact on communities by supporting entrepreneurs and mainstream businesses. If you have been challenged by securing funding to start your dream business, are looking to expand your current business or simply need working partners to quickly help launch your business, the We Partner Up platform is the best business matchmaking destination to find the best partner for your new enterprise. The platform lets you showcase ideas and explain your vision to a likeminded crowd near you. We Partner Up is personal and collaborative, and the answer to the old adage, two heads are better than one.”
“You can reach out to entrepreneurs who match your search criteria after registering and setting up a profile for free,” added Haramaty. “Users have the option to filter searches based on selected skills, industries and distances from your location. An intro feature allows you to initially introduce yourself to potential investors or business partners with a short 20-second video clip. The video introduction adds a meaningful personal touch, which will help capture the attention of partners and investors.”
Users can mention how many hours per week or how much money they can invest into a new business venture.
For more information and to sign up, visit wepartnerup.com.
