“Skivz”, a Renowned Australian Rapper drops "Fry it up”
Celebrity Rapper “Skivz” ready to take his career to the next levelNEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skivz has just dropped another fresh banger of a track. Normally the Wollongong rapper writes about his life experiences and how he lives but this time he 'cooked it up' a little different.
You can bet that this new track release has got the people talking. From the unusual topic, to the hilarious scenes, Skivz has managed to combine his cool style of rap with entertaining lyrics and visuals.
Skivz is a renowned rapper known for dropping some heat in the booth “Fry it Up”! He tells his story about his life through his raps and he is currently independent. The track titled 'Fry It Up' has garnered a total of over 10,000 views within the first week of releasing the video. People from the internet have been commenting like "Lessgooo Skivz" and "Let's go! This one's classic bro". It's safe to say the people want more!
Skivz says that he "was in the studio one day and was hungry. So, he wrote a song about eggs".
Ever since he recorded the track and the video, he wanted to pursue an idea to have an online cooking show. He is calling this show 'Fry It Up'.
Stay tuned for more 'Fry It Up'
Media contact
Company: Skivz
Instagram: https://instagram.com/skivz/
Contact Name: Skivz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skivz-106428937852630/
E-mail: hello@skivz.net
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpZe1S4GQW4
Spotify profile: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2NdB9CTILAHKLk0a0SgNHb
Website: https://skivz.net/
Skivz
Skivz
email us here
SKIVZ - FRY IT UP