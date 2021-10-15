Current Press releases

Porsche deliveries up by 13 per cent First three quarters come to a successful close

Stuttgart . Record result for the first three quarters: between January and September 2021, Porsche delivered 217,198 vehicles worldwide. This represented a 13 per cent increase for the sports car manufacturer. Demand rose across all sales regions, with the US again recording particularly strong growth.

“The very high demand for our sports cars continued into the third quarter and we are delighted to have been able to supply so many cars to customers during the first nine months of the year,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “The order books are nicely filled and are, in turn, filling us with optimism and enthusiasm as we approach the year-end rush. However, the coronavirus situation remains dynamic and we are facing challenges in sourcing semiconductors. For these reasons, we are keeping a very close eye on current developments to ensure that we can continue to react in a flexible manner.”

The Porsche Cayenne remains the most successful model, with 62,451 examples delivered, followed by the Macan with 61,944 units, a 12 per cent increase. The fully electric Taycan was also extremely popular, with 28,640 cars being delivered to customers. Now in its second full year on the market, it is on a par with the iconic 911 sports car, 27,972 of which were delivered in the first three quarters – an increase of ten per cent. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman were purchased by 15,916 customers, which represents a rise of one per cent compared to the same period last year. Deliveries of the Panamera also remained firmly at the previous year’s level with 20,275 examples – an increase of one per cent.

Increased demand in all sales regions Once again, the largest increase was seen in the US: Porsche delivered 51,615 vehicles there in the first nine months, which represents an increase of 30 per cent compared with the same period last year. The strong positioning in North America is also reflected in the findings of the most recent J.D. Power APEAL study: as in previous years, customers still see Porsche as the most appealing premium brand. Across the American continent as a whole, Porsche made a total of 63,025 deliveries, 29 per cent more than in the first three quarters of 2020. China, which is the largest single market, contributed 69,789 vehicles to the total number delivered, an increase of 11 per cent. In total, deliveries to Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East increased by 12 per cent. Porsche cars were delivered to 97,841 customers in these regions. Porsche ’s sports cars also enjoyed great popularity in Europe: 56,332 vehicles were delivered to customers, an increase of two per cent on the previous year. In Germany, demand increased by nine per cent between January and September, with 19,099 units delivered.

PORSCHE AG Deliveries January – September 2020 2021 Difference Worldwide 191,547 217,198 +13% Europe 55,483 56,332 +2% Germany 17,462 19,099 +9% America 49,034 63,025 +29% US 39,734 51,615 +30% Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East 87,030 97,841 +12% China 62,823 69,789 +11%

