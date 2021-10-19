AV-Comparatives Publishes Interim Test Results for Enterprise Endpoint Security Products
19 Popular Business Endpoint Protection Solutions Put to the Test
Our Real-World Protection and Malware Protection Tests together provide an overview of a product’s ability to detect and block malicious files, thus preventing malware making changes to the system.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Enterprise Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has just released the latest test results for its Real-World Protection and Malware Protection Tests for August and September 2021.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
The full results, covering four months of ongoing testing, will be published in December. The Austrian antivirus testing lab conducts systematic testing of security software solutions to protect businesses against cybercrime. Certification by AV-Comparatives is considered to be a globally accepted yardstick for the approval of software performance.
The tested products were: Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security pack; Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus; Bitdefender GravityZone Elite; Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials; CrowdStrike Falcon Pro; Cybereason Enterprise; Elastic Security; ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud; FireEye Endpoint Security; Fortinet FortiClient with EMS, FortiSandbox & FortiEDR; G Data Endpoint Protection Business; K7 Enterprise Security Advanced; Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Select with KSC; Malwarebytes EDR; Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager; Panda Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether; Sophos Intercept X Advanced; VIPRE Endpoint Cloud.
The interim Real-World Protection Test results released by AV-Comparatives are based on 375 live test cases including working exploits and URLs pointing directly to malware. The test cases used cover a wide range of current malicious sites, highlighting the quality of protection offered by various products. This factsheet by AV-Comparatives provides insights into the capabilities of 19 popular enterprise security products. The results of the False-Positives Test are also available in the factsheet.
AV-Comparatives’ factsheet also includes the results of its Malware Protection Test for enterprise security solutions. The products were evaluated to assess their ability to detect and block malicious files before, during or after execution. The test examines a product’s ability to prevent a malicious program from making any changes to the system. The test set used for this test consisted of over one thousand malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false-alarm rates, a false-positives test is also run for the Malware Protection Test.
Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the 2021H2 Business Factsheet can be downloaded free of charge and without registration from the lab’s website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-august-september-2021-factsheet/
AV-Comparatives is an independent AV test lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.
