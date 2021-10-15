Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,471 in the last 365 days.

Linkites Corporation to buys Stack in Dock,Inc

source from company

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, US, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software major firm Linkites Corporation is buying a 5.01% stake in Dock, Inc Largest California based parking platform for $** as part of its recently announced Strategic Alliance wing.

"Linkites Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, today signed binding agreements with Dock , Inc. pursuant to which Linkites would invest ** crore for a 5.01% equity stake in Dock, Inc. ," Linkites said in a statement.

With this, Dock.Inc will be empowered with Linkites deep technology to build more robust platform for global market.

In the statement given by Dock, Inc., It's pleasure to have Linkites on board as this will speed up the technology part and also help setting up the business in South East Asia.


Mario M
Linkites Corporation
email us here

You just read:

Linkites Corporation to buys Stack in Dock,Inc

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.