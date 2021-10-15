Linkites Corporation to buys Stack in Dock,Inc

source from company

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, US, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software major firm Linkites Corporation is buying a 5.01% stake in Dock, Inc Largest California based parking platform for $** as part of its recently announced Strategic Alliance wing.

"Linkites Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, today signed binding agreements with Dock , Inc. pursuant to which Linkites would invest ** crore for a 5.01% equity stake in Dock, Inc. ," Linkites said in a statement.

With this, Dock.Inc will be empowered with Linkites deep technology to build more robust platform for global market.

In the statement given by Dock, Inc., It's pleasure to have Linkites on board as this will speed up the technology part and also help setting up the business in South East Asia.



