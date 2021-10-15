Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,503 in the last 365 days.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home Added as Panelists at Real Estate Weekend Miami Dec 10th-12th

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate Weekend in Miami now features Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home! Attendees include Realtors, Loan Officers, Investors & More

Mika and Brian are the perfect panelists to have at our conference for real estate professionals. There will be many Realtors and house flippers in attendance that can learn a lot from them.”
— Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events announces the addition of Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home to the panels at the upcoming conference Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021. Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt are a husband-and-wife team from Tampa, Florida, that makes dream homes come true. She’s the realtor, he’s the developer and together they help clients both design and build the perfect house from the ground up in 100 days or less. Seasons 1 and 2 of their new HGTV show “100 Day Dream Home” was a success and they are now in production for season 3, coming off of winning season 2 of HGTV’s “Rock The Block”.

Brian and Mika will be speaking on the panels taking place December 11th in the lower ballroom at The Hyatt Regency Miami. Other guest speakers include digital marketing expert Nicholas Hiersche and the keynote speaker, Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank. Other parts of the weekend include networking mixers, an after party, and a yacht cruise with brunch and open bar.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

To Sponsor Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021, sponsors can visit the sponsor package here: https://realestateweekendmiami.com/sponsor-event/

About Real Estate LIVE Events
Real Estate LIVE Events LLC is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals both online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events LLC please visit https://realestatelive.events

Kyle Hiersche
Real Estate LIVE Events LLC
+1 786-361-8492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home Added as Panelists at Real Estate Weekend Miami Dec 10th-12th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.