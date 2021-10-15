Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home Added as Panelists at Real Estate Weekend Miami Dec 10th-12th

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate Weekend in Miami now features Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV's 100 Day Dream Home! Attendees include Realtors, Loan Officers, Investors & More

Mika and Brian are the perfect panelists to have at our conference for real estate professionals. There will be many Realtors and house flippers in attendance that can learn a lot from them.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events announces the addition of Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt from HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home to the panels at the upcoming conference Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021. Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt are a husband-and-wife team from Tampa, Florida, that makes dream homes come true. She’s the realtor, he’s the developer and together they help clients both design and build the perfect house from the ground up in 100 days or less. Seasons 1 and 2 of their new HGTV show “100 Day Dream Home” was a success and they are now in production for season 3, coming off of winning season 2 of HGTV’s “Rock The Block”.

Brian and Mika will be speaking on the panels taking place December 11th in the lower ballroom at The Hyatt Regency Miami. Other guest speakers include digital marketing expert Nicholas Hiersche and the keynote speaker, Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank. Other parts of the weekend include networking mixers, an after party, and a yacht cruise with brunch and open bar.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

To Sponsor Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021, sponsors can visit the sponsor package here: https://realestateweekendmiami.com/sponsor-event/

About Real Estate LIVE Events

Real Estate LIVE Events LLC is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals both online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events LLC please visit https://realestatelive.events