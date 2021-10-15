Kingman 66 Fest Celebrating 95 years of Route 66 is November 5 & 6
One of the largest Route 66 celebrations of 2021 just weeks down the roadKINGMAN, AZ, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kingman 66 Fest, one of 2021’s largest remaining Route 66 events, is happening in Kingman, Arizona on November 5 & 6. The festival will celebrate 95 years of Route 66, which was originally designated in November 1926.
Fall is a great time of year to celebrate the outdoors in Arizona. The Fest will be held in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of the few shady US Hwy 66 rest stops. The Fest will bring Kingman its first zip-line, hosted by Rock It Up, and four escape room experiences, by Brakeout Arizona. The event features six live bands over two days, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a Kids Corner with classic style pedal car races, a motorcycle show, classic car show, and a trackless train that will take the kids on joy rides around the park.
The 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (aka Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave. Friday’s Mother-Road Motorcycle Show and Saturday’s Classic 66 Car Show are free to join, but pre-registration is required. Complete the online form at www.66fest.com to register for either show. Festival attendees can purchase wristbands to participate in rides and activities for $6 each for the general public or $3 for seniors 60+ and children 12 years old and under. Activity wristbands, which are good for both days, can be purchased at the Festival or in advance at the Kingman Visitor Center, located at 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.
Kingman is colloquially known as the Heart of Historic Route 66. It boasts the Arizona Route 66 Museum, a Route 66 Drive Thru Shield, and lies on the longest remaining stretch of Historic Route 66. Festival visitors can take the opportunity to drive the original Mother-Road, both east and west of town, and experience the many uniquely Arizona roadside attractions such as wineries, Keepers of the Wild, the Grand Canyon Caverns, Sitgreave’s Pass, and the living ghost town of Oatman.
Kingman 66 Fest guests will have the opportunity to participate in two other events occurring the same weekend. Historic Downtown Kingman, just a block from Route 66, will be celebrating Frist Friday with live music and extended business hours. On Saturday, a new Route 66 roadside attraction will be revealed just 20 miles east of Kingman on AZ Hwy 66 at Antares Point, home of Giganticus Headiscus. The dedication event will include vendors, raffles, a car show, and the reveal ceremony of the new attraction.
For more information about the Kingman 66 Fest, or visiting Kingman during your stay, visit www.66fest.com or call the Kingman Visitor Center at 1-866-427-7866.
