ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 15-18) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Several closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways are this weekend (Oct. 15-18), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and Seventh Street north of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 17) for scheduled tunnel inspections. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. DETOUR : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to access the downtown Phoenix area. Note : State Fair traffic from the West Valley can exit ahead of the closure and travel north before using eastbound Thomas Road to approach the fairgrounds.

north of downtown Phoenix (Oct. 17) for scheduled tunnel inspections. : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to access the downtown Phoenix area. : from the West Valley can exit ahead of the closure and travel north before using eastbound Thomas Road to approach the fairgrounds. Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 75th and 99th avenues in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 18) for asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed. Westbound I-10 frontage road between 75th and 99th avenues also closed . Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 closed. DETOUR : Consider exiting westbound I-10 ahead of the closure (including the exit at 51st Avenue) and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 107th Avenue to reconnect with I-10 beyond closure.

in the West Valley (Oct. 18) for asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. (South Mountain Freeway) . Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 closed. : Consider exiting westbound I-10 ahead of the closure (including the exit at 51st Avenue) and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 107th Avenue to reconnect with I-10 beyond closure. Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) c losed between Cave Creek Road and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 18) for widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 56th Street also closed. DETOUR : Expect heavy traffic approaching Cave Creek Road. Westbound Loop 101 traffic can detour ahead of the closure by traveling south on SR 51 and using westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 near downtown Phoenix to avoid Loop 101 closure. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure.

(Pima Freeway) c in north Phoenix (Oct. 18) for widening project. : Expect heavy traffic approaching Cave Creek Road. Westbound Loop 101 traffic can detour ahead of the closure by traveling south on SR 51 and using westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 near downtown Phoenix to avoid Loop 101 closure. East Valley drivers also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to westbound I-10 and northbound I-17 in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure. Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from (eastbound) 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 16) and from (westbound) 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 18) for widening project. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

in Buckeye (Oct. 16) (Oct. 18) for widening project. : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones. Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed intermittently overnight between Gilbert and Greenway roads from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 17) for SRP overhead utility work. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Val Vista Drive also closed at times. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic for up to 15 minutes during any of the intermittent closures.

(Red Mountain Freeway) overnight (Oct. 17) for SRP overhead utility work. : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic for up to 15 minutes during any of the intermittent closures. State Route 587 restricted in areas between Hunt Highway and Casa Blanca Road (south of Chandler) from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 16) and from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 17) for pavement sealing. DETOUR : Flag crews will direct traffic through the work zones. Please allow extra travel and consider potential alternate routes.

(south of Chandler) (Oct. 16) (Oct. 17) for pavement sealing. : Flag crews will direct traffic through the work zones. Please allow extra travel and consider potential alternate routes. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) near Priest Drive from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 16) for barrier wall repairs. Eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane also closed near Priest Drive. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.