Rodriguez's appointment was approved unanimously by Commission on Judicial Appointments members Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Presiding Justice J. Anthony Kline of the First District Court of Appeal.
Oct 13, 2021
Alameda County Judge Victor Rodriguez Confirmed to First District Court of Appeal
