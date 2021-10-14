Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer

Published: Oct 14, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer IV Toamalama Scanlan:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Correctional Officer Scanlan. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Officer Scanlan’s family and friends, as well as those who served with him. We will never forget his sacrifice.”

On September 3, 2016, Correctional Officer Scanlan sustained gunshot wounds while responding to an active shooter in the Fresno County Jail main lobby. Since that date, Officer Scanlan had been hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries on October 12, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Paramount, Calif.

Correctional Officer Scanlan, 46, began his career with the Fresno County Probation Department in June 1998 and joined the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in April 2006. He promoted to Correctional Officer IV in August 2012. At the time of his injury, he was assigned to Population Management and was a member of the Jail Division’s Security Emergency Response and Tactics Team.

He is survived by his wife, Tepatasi, two sons, and four daughters.

In honor of Correctional Officer Scanlan, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

