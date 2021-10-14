Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Ransom vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

14 October 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Paul C. Wilson, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission today submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. This vacancy exists due to the May 2021 appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the Supreme Court of Missouri.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately four hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are Kathleen S. Hamilton, Jeffery T. McPherson and Cristian M. Stevens.

Hamilton is a partner at HeplerBroom LLC in St. Louis. She was born in 1976 and resides in St. Charles. She earned her bachelor of arts in history and English in 1999 from the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, and her law degree in 2002 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She received seven votes. McPherson is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP in St. Louis. He was born in 1965 and resides in Webster Groves. He earned his bachelor of arts in English in 1990 from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and his law degree, magna cum laude, in 1994 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He received seven votes. Stevens is first assistant attorney general for the Missouri attorney general’s office in Jefferson City. He was born in 1973 and resides in Kirkwood. He earned his bachelor of arts, magna cum laude with honors, in political science in 1995 and his law degree, cum laude, in 1998, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received seven votes.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Wilson, the commission is composed of Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Neil Chanter of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.

