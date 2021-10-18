Primeview Will Integrate NoviSign Cloud and Content Display Software Within New Video Wall Solutions for Infocomm 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a global leader in visualization products is excited to announce the newest phase of its’ digital signage partnership with NoviSign at Infocomm 2021, taking place October 27th-29th at Booth # 701 in Orlando

The NoviSign exhibit will showcase newly bundled solutions. The showcase will include cutting-edge display hardware and reliable software, providing systems integrator's and retailers with a simple to deploy solution.

Unlike any of the previous tradeshows, at Infocomm 2021, AVIXA has also partnered with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) to bring digital signage content to the associations trade show.

While other areas of the Infocomm tradeshow attendance may have been impacted due to Covid19 fallout, the digital signage vertical is one of the fastest-growing audio-video markets with an expected $11 billion bump in sales by 2025.

“Partnering with NoviSign in Orlando will allow Infocomm attendees to learn more about simple and easy deployable display systems. Aside from all the digital signage educational classes through-out the show, Primeview will be physically present with inside our partners booth to help demonstrate and educate our joint customers on the new bundled solutions.” – Shay Giuili, CEO and founder of Primeview

“From small screens to large video-walls, we have been collaborating with Primeview on a global level for decades. Today we take our partnership to the next level. We are excited to work with Primeview and their value-added reseller network to enhance digital signage experiences for their customers.”

In Orlando, Primeview will be showcasing the newest version of all-in-one solution known as FusionMAX which originally debuted in 2018. The FusionMAX2GO portable edition was launched in 2019 and the110” ruggedized version shows the additional versatility in today's world of unknowns: Model# PRVFSNM1102GOR19.

Also on display at Infocomm 2021, will be our outdoor IP66 rated LCD technology designed for digital menu boards, retail, hotels, schools, military and car washes.

About Primeview

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About NoviSign

NoviSign has offices in the United States, France, Germany, Japan, and Tel-Aviv, Israel and has an ever-growing customer base of over 50,000 screens deployed worldwide, across all five continents, according to the company.

NoviSign provides complete cloud-based digital signage software solutions for businesses ranging from small shops to Fortune 500 corporations. Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, and Papa John’s Pizza are just a few companies that have worked with NoviSign.