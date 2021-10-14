Buy Your 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar Today

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 14, 2021

Concord, NH – The beautiful 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is now available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The 2021 edition sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.

This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping. Or you can stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.