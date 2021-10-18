Eco-Friendly Signage & Prototyping Is Now Possible With New Precision Foam Board
For machining eco-friendly prototypes, master model creation, or easily fabricated signage, Interstate Plastics now offers HDU Precision Board.
HDU Precision Board uses go beyond signage; it's a perfect fit for machining prototypes, creating master models, sculptures, carvings, and even replacing lost wax masters.”SACRAMENTO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For machining prototypes, master model creation, or easily fabricated signage, Interstate Plastics now offers High-Density Urethane (HDU) Precision Board. HDU precision board is a 'closed cell' rigid polyurethane sheet that withstands continuous exposure to temperatures of up to 200°F. HDU Precision Board is eco-friendly and is the only product on the market with a documented and certified "Carbon Balance" of 3 to 1, meaning that more CO2 is absorbed by the ecosystem than is released when using this product.
Compared to other similar sign board products such as HDPE ColorCore®, HDU Precision Board has several unique advantages. When machining or working with Precision Board, less dust and more chips are released, resulting in a cleaner and easier to sanitize work environment. Due to its closed-cell structure, HDU Precision Board will not absorb moisture and will not crack, rot, or peel over time when exposed to the elements.
Foam boards have a lifespan up to ten times longer than that of wood and meet the flammability requirements of standard tests ASTM D-1692-74 (Rate of Burning for Cellular Plastics), Far 25.853 (Aircraft Material Vertical Burn), Mil-P-265214, and ASTM D635 (Rate of Burning for Plastics in a Horizontal Position). HDU Precision Board is entirely inert and contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or carcinogens. It is completely non-toxic and is composed of 23.9% rapidly renewable resource content.
HDU Precision Board is used for signage, machining prototypes, master models, sculptures, carvings, and wax masters. It can be thermoformed and vacuum formed with the appropriate tools, and has applications in pre-preg composite layup tooling, tool path proofing, and pattern making.
Interstate Plastics offers HDU Precision Board in multiple densities: PBLT-15, PBLT-30, and PBLT-40. To learn more about HDU Precision Board and other signage solutions, give the experts at Interstate Plastics a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
