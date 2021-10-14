VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches Nationwide Law Enforcement Recruitment Initiative: Be A Florida Hero
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches Nationwide Law Enforcement Recruitment Initiative: Be A Florida Herowebsite that includes law enforcement career opportunities across Florida—creating a first-of-its-kind, one-stop shop for anyone seeking to protect and serve.
According to theNational Police Foundation, a majority of police departments nationwide experienced staffing shortages in 2020. Reports attribute the shortages to municipality budget cuts, low morale among officers due to the nationwide protests against the profession and increasing retirement rates. Fewer officers on patrol leads to a less safe populace and an environment ripe for crime. Be A Florida Hero aims at helping Florida law enforcement agencies remain effective at protecting communities from crime while bolstering ranks.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. We want officers from areas that don’t value their service to know that here in the Sunshine State, we back our blue. Florida enjoys a long tradition of supporting law enforcement, and we have leadership that understands and appreciates what it takes to protect and serve.
“As the wife of a law enforcement officer and as Attorney General, I see the struggles that many leaders in this profession are facing while trying to fill the increase in available positions. So, I am encouraging anyone looking to begin a law enforcement career or relocate to our state, to join one of our great agencies. You can begin your search atBeAFloridaHero.com.”
Governor Ron DeSantis said, “As many areas of the country are defunding the police, I want law enforcement officers across the country to know that in Florida, we have your back. Not only did we pass one of the most comprehensive pro-police laws in the nation this year, we are also pursuing legislation this upcoming session to help recruit and retain high-quality law enforcement talent in Florida. This new initiative will further enhance Florida’s recruitment efforts. I want to thank Attorney General Ashley Moody for recognizing the importance of recruiting talented and dedicated law enforcement officers and launching ‘Be A Florida Hero.’”
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "I want to thank the Attorney General for her unwavering support of law enforcement here in Florida. The 'Be A Florida Hero' website gives our state an upper hand in recruiting the best of the best to service in each of our 67 counties, including right here in Hillsborough County. We are grateful for this new tool and look forward to the new talent who will utilize and later serve and protect our communities."
The Be A Florida Hero initiative is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs. The website includes an interactive map of Florida where users can click on different areas of the state and see exactly where open law enforcement jobs are located. The website also includes in-depth descriptions of each branch of law enforcement in Florida, with contact information for potential job seekers to get in touch with the right agency.
View the Be A Florida Hero website by visitingBeAFloridaHero.com.
Attorney General Moody appreciates and supports Gov. DeSantis’s recently announced policy proposals for the upcoming legislative session to help recruit new law enforcement officers to Florida. Proposals include a $5,000 signing bonus for new officers, an academy scholarship program and out-of-state relocation financial support. To learn more about the policy proposals, clickhere.
Supporting Florida’s law enforcement officers is a major priority of Attorney General Moody’s administration. In May, following reports of continued violence against law enforcement, Attorney General Moody launched the Thin Line Tribute—an initiative recognizing the courageous and dangerous work of frontline law enforcement officers. Since the launch, Attorney General Moody has traveled the state and visited agencies to thank officers for their selfless and dedicated service. To date, Attorney General Moody has presented Thin Line Tributes to thePlant City Police Department, Belleview Police Department, Perry Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Hispanic Police Officers Association in Miami-Dade County. To learn more about Thin Line Tribute, click here.
The Back the Blue campaign is another way Attorney General Moody promotes the great work of the men and women who wear the badge and the outstanding Floridians who support them. Back the Blue Awards are given to law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Attorney General Moody has presented more than 40 Back the Blue Awards since taking office in 2019. To learn more about the campaign, clickhere.