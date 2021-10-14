Governor Wolf Announces Funding for Affordable Rental Housing

Today’s Funding Will Add Another 1,974 Affordable Rental Units in PA

Governor Tom Wolf today announced awards totaling more than $43.6 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, more than $7.4 million in PennHOMES funding, and more than $15.9 million in National Housing Trust Funds for the construction of 1,974 affordable multifamily rental units in Pennsylvania. The federal tax credits are administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and were approved by its board.

“The pandemic has shown just how important affordable housing is for people’s health and quality of life,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m pleased that we are able to help fund the construction of these new rental units to meet the demand for more affordable housing in the commonwealth.”

When completed, the developments receiving funding today will preserve and create an additional 1,974 total rental units, including 1,886 for low-income Pennsylvania residents, with 93 units for people at or below 30 percent of the area median income supported by the National Housing Trust Funds.

“Tax credits are the best tool we have for supporting the construction of affordable rental housing in Pennsylvania,” said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. “Our mission at PHFA is to expand affordable housing options for the state’s residents, and these developments receiving tax credits today will help us do that.”

The 37 multifamily housing developments that are being awarded tax credits today can be viewed on the PHFA website at: https://www.phfa.org/mhp/; see the list of tax credit recipients under “News: 2021” and dated 10/14.