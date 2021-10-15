Mary Brown’s Chicken Acquires Naming Rights to Newfoundland & Labrador’s Largest Entertainment Venue
Mile One Centre in St. John’s is being rebranded as the Mary Brown’s CentreTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Mary Brown’s Chicken, the largest Canadian quick serve chicken restaurant, is assuming naming rights to the former Mile One Centre in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador. The venue is being rebranded as the Mary Brown’s Centre.
The centre is a multi-purpose entertainment and sports facility, including concerts, trade shows and special events. It has a spectator capacity of 6,000 and is the largest of its kind in the province. Mary Brown’s will partner with St. John's Sports & Entertainment (SJSE) who operates the facility. Sheena McCrate, CEO of SJSE, says, “We are excited to partner with Mary Brown’s Chicken, one of the province’s most successful homegrown companies. Together, I am confident we will do great things for local entertainment.”
Branding the venue with the Mary Brown’s name is a natural fit. The brand was founded in St. John’s in 1969 and calls the city home, featuring its well-known colourful row houses inside locations across Canada. Mary Brown’s Chicken is iconic in Newfoundland & Labrador, with over 40 locations on the island.
100% Canadian family owned and operated, Mary Brown’s has always made community a priority, recently becoming a national sponsor of BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs). The brand is excited to give back to the people and province where it all began. Greg Roberts, Owner and CEO of Mary Brown’s, explains, “Mary Brown’s is woven into the fabric of Newfoundland & Labrador. Having our name on a facility that brings world class talent, sports, and entertainment to Newfoundlanders is a pleasure for us. It’s rewarding to support our home province in this way.”
Adds Hadi Chahin, President and COO of Mary Brown’s Chicken, based in Markham, Ontario, “Today we’re at 200 stores nationally and we’re growing exponentially. We’ve had our best year ever. Supporting our Canadian Guests, farmers, vendors, and the communities where our stores are located is part of who Mary Brown’s is as a brand. We’re excited about this opportunity.”
Mary Brown’s Chicken officially begins the rebrand of the Mary Brown’s Centre on November 5, 2021, with a gradual changeover of branding in the coming months. Plans to open an MB Chicken Express location in the Mary Brown’s Centre will be included.
Mary Brown’s Chicken has 200 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is renowned for its Big Mary® chicken sandwich and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken & Taters from farm fresh Canadian ingredients.
