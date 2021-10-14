Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement mourning the loss of David Flanagan and honoring his life and legacy upon news of his passing from pancreatic cancer today:

“David Flanagan was a proven problem solver; an honest trouble shooter; a corporate and community activist; an investigator of ice storms and institutions of higher learning; an expert on the Washington County economy, cyber security clusters, public reserved lands, utility deregulation, spruce budworm epidemics, public housing, early childhood education and ships in bottles. In our fifty years of friendship, I always saw in him the same spirit of adventure, inquiry and honesty as when we first met. His loss is devastating to me and to the State of Maine. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, Kaye, to his colleagues and to his community during this difficult time.”