Scheidt & Bachmann awarded next gen Electronic Fare Collection System contract for MDOT Maryland Transit Administration
14-year contract to deliver the next generation Electronic Fare Collection System for the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration
Scheidt & Bachmann has extensive experience in delivering innovative fare collection systems and we are delighted that MTA has chosen our FareGo Suite solution.”LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 6th, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a 14-year contract to Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc. to implement a new Electronic Fare Collection (EFC) system for the Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA). The EFC project will make paying for transit easier and more convenient for customers in the greater metropolitan Baltimore region.
The core objectives of this project are to implement a next‐generation, multimodal fare collection system that drives customer adoption, reduces fare collection costs and fare evasion, increases revenue, and improves existing fare collection operations. The new EFC system is being designed to incorporate leading edge electronic payment technologies to make travel on transit more convenient for customers, and to provide the region with a more efficient and secure fare collection system.
Key features of the EFC system include: an account-based ticketing platform, open architecture, open payments (contactless credit/debit cards), integrated COTS accounting package, mobile payments utilizing QR Code-enabled smart phones, stored transit value w/fare capping, stand-alone validators on buses and rail, bi-directional faregates, TVMs issuing electronic media, consumer and institutional websites, fare inspection devices, and transit store point-of-sale devices.
“Scheidt & Bachmann has extensive experience in delivering innovative fare collection systems and we are delighted that MTA has chosen our FareGo Suite solution.”, said Maggie Free, Regional Vice President, East.
“MDOT MTA is leading the charge by transitioning away from a legacy closed ecosystem, to one that is based on a truly open architecture,” said Daniel Terryn, Executive Vice President of Scheidt & Bachmann’s Fare Collection. “We are honored to work in partnership with MDOT MTA on this forward-looking plan to improve operations, flexibility and elevate their customer’s experience.”
Scheidt & Bachmann USA, Inc. is a leading provider of Fare Collection Systems and Services for mass transit. The company has provided complex transportation solutions for nearly 150 and over 40 years in the fare collection industry. Core business activities include manufacturing, developing, integrating, deploying, servicing, and hosting complex revenue and access management systems utilizing Ticket Vending Machines, Fareboxes, Faregates, Validators, POS, Handheld Devices, mobile ticketing, Parking Solutions and Centralized Data Systems. Our systems utilize advanced ai, payments technology and an Open API architecture to give ridership seamless journeys, while empowering transit agencies to maximize their operational effectiveness. Scheidt & Bachmann’s U.S. headquarters are located in Lowell, MA. With 24 subsidiaries across the globe, Scheidt & Bachmann has over 4,000 employees worldwide and has an unwavering commitment to the long term success of our customers. For more information, visit Scheidt & Bachmann's website at www.scheidt-bachmann.com.
