BWR Innovations partners with Grand Farms to provide the nations first demonstration of a clean energy hydrogen fuel cell enabled micro-grid in North America.

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission, recently awarded a Renewable EnergyCouncil Grant for $332,159 to BWR Innovations for their “SOL Source” Energy Project. Thisproject will provide the Emerging Prairie’s Grand Farm with a “green”, self-sustaining electricalenergy supply for their operation. BWR-Innovations has partnered with Intelligent Energy tobring their hydrogen fuel cell technology to this project.BWR Innovations CEO, Joel Jorgenson states, “We are very pleased that the IndustrialCommission and Renewable Energy Council saw the potential of this proposal.” Jorgensoncontinues, “The “SOL Source” energy project is a full-scale farm project that will use solar andwind power to produce electricity and “green” hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used by a fuelcell to produce electricity when solar and wind cannot produce enough needed electricity. Thisis the first project of this size in North America, and we believe it will be a prototype for NorthDakota farm site energy production and a potential revenue source as electricity or hydrogensales. All of the energy produced is carbon free and has a $0 variable cost.”“This builds and expands on the SOL Source project we have with Southern California Gas(SoCalGas)”, added Jorgenson. “The opportunity to power North Dakota family farms and smallbusinesses is exciting.”David Fields, Head of Product Line, IE-Lift™ at Intelligent Energy, said: “We have been workingalongside BWR for a number of years looking at providing hydrogen powered solutions across anumber of applications. Our IE-Lift fuel cell modules offer an output range of 1.2-4kW which canbe scaled to achieve a higher power. They are ideal for applications such as this project as theyare easy to integrate, offer low maintenance and can be configured to work in a hybridisedsystem with other renewable energy solutions.We at Intelligent Energy are proud to be working with BWR and Grand Farm on a key projectsuch as the ‘SOL Source Energy Project’ which will provide a blueprint for hydrogen poweredenergy solutions in the future. We hope this is the first of many such systems deployed in theState of North Dakota and across the United States.”About BWR Innovation and What We DoBWR Innovations, LLC is a Fargo, North Dakota-based private company with a team ofseasoned, accomplished professionals that are creating innovative temperature monitoring,telemetry, and hydrogen/fuel cell-based products. Their products include the iNsite ioT productline of wireless temperature monitoring products and the Sol Source fuel cell energysystems. To learn more visit: www.bwr-innovations.com About Intelligent EnergyIntelligent Energy is focused on the development and manufacture of its Proton ExchangeMembrane (PEM) fuel cell products for customers in the automotive, aerospace, generator,telecoms, materials handling and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sectors. Intelligent Energy isbuilt on 30 years of PEM fuel cell development.Following acquisition by Meditor Energy, part of the Meditor Group, in October 2017 Meditor hasaccelerated investment to facilitate further development and commercialisation of thetechnology and expansion of the product offering. The company is headquartered andmanufactures in Loughborough in the UK, with additional offices and representation in the US,Japan, China and South Korea.For more information about our products, please visit our product page. https://www.intelligentenergy.com/our-products/ About the North Dakota Renewable Energy Program/Renewable Energy CouncilNorth Dakota's Renewable Energy Program (REP) was established by the Legislature in 2007under the control of the North Dakota Industrial Commission and consult with the RenewableEnergy Council (REC). The Program's responsibilities include providing financial assistance asappropriate (grants) to foster the development of renewable energy and related industrial andcommercial use of the technologies involved. The mission of the Renewable Energy Council isto promote the growth of North Dakota's renewable energy industries through research,development, marketing, and education.##