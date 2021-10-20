Dr. Vivek Cheba: Back-to-School Routines Should Include Dental Exams
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been widely talked about that with COVID-19 disrupting routines there has been a significant impact on peoples’ mental and physical health.
Scientific studies for many years have indicated a strong link between oral health and overall health and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s a “strong association between oral health conditions like erosion, tooth decay, and periodontal disease and mood conditions like stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness.” Data from the American and Canadian Dental Associations has also found that during the pandemic there has been a decline in oral health due to a loss of routine and lack of access to professionals during COVID-19-related closures.
Dr. Vivek Cheba, a Calgary orthodontist, has been looking forward to the start of the school year noting it is a signal to parents to also resume dental health routines for their families.
“Preventative care plays a significant role in good oral health for both children and adults. This includes diagnosing and remedying any dental concerns as early as possible. Our practice has taken every Covid precaution to ensure a safe and comfortable visit, and we’re really looking forward to seeing our patients and their families again,” explains Dr. Cheba. “Regular check-ups are especially important for children to maintain healthy teeth and gums – what happens now can impact them for years to come.”
Dr. Cheba recommends the following tips to help maintain your child’s oral health:
-A child’s first dental visit should occur within six months after their first tooth appears.
-Everyone should see a dentist at least once per year.
-Children should see an orthodontist when their permanent teeth start coming in, usually around the age of 7.
-Avoid sugar in your child’s diet. Make water their drink of choice and offer healthy snacks such as cheese cubes, carrot sticks or nuts.
About Dr.Vivek Cheba:
Dr. Vivek Cheba, an orthodontist based in Alberta, has built several clinics from the ground up. He started his first practice in Red Deer in 2012, eventually growing his orthodontic business to one of the largest in Canada, treating more than 8,000 patients. Dr. Cheba provides many treatment options, including braces, Invisalign, early treatment, growth modification, and airway orthodontics for both children and adults.
