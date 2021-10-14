Submit Release
CLE Commission Sanctions 146 Attorneys for Noncompliance

The Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Continuing Legal Education has issued sanctions for 146 attorneys who failed to comply with their CLE requirements.

It’s the lowest number of sanctioned attorneys since 2008, when the commission began imposing sanctions.

Of those sanctioned in this round, 11 were suspended from the practice of law.

Two attorneys were suspended from law practice for failure to complete New Lawyers Training, the CLE requirement for attorneys’ initial compliance period.

Suspended attorneys can return to the practice of law by complying with the order, which includes making up their CLE deficiency and applying for reinstatement.

Due to the pandemic, the commission permitted attorneys to complete all hours online because live, in-person courses were limited.

Ohio’s attorneys are split into two groups according to the initial of their surnames, with one group required to earn the requisite hours by the end of every even-numbered year and the other required to earn their hours by the end of every odd-numbered year.

The commission administers the CLE requirements imposed on attorneys and judges according to Rule X of the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio and Rule IV for the Government of the Judiciary. The Commission also accredits programs and activities that satisfy Ohio’s mandatory CLE requirements.

View a complete listing of the sanctioned attorneys.

