Global Technology & Healthcare Solutions Provider, MEACO Konnect and Partners Champion Domestic Violence Awareness Month
MEACO Konnect partners with domestic violence advocates, such as Total Protection Consultants to bring awareness to domestic violence.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEACO Konnect partners with key domestic violence advocates, such as Total Protection Consultants and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), to bring awareness to the rise of domestic violence in homes during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“Every six seconds a woman in the U.S. is hit, sexually assaulted, stalked and held against her will. The Covid-19 epidemic has contributed to an enormous increase of domestic violence leaving women and children more vulnerable,” - Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of Total Protection Consultants.
Based in Chicago, Illinois, the VIC (Victims In Community) Unit of the Total Protection Consultants has experienced an uptick in calls this month as they serve those who are most in need. Law enforcement agents and security specialists help by removing women and children from unsafe environments and relocating them to a family member’s home or shelter. They also serve as a liaison in court for those who need evidence in domestic abuse cases.
With recent government mandates to shelter at home, families who are experiencing violence in their home have been placed at a greater risk. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence invites advocates and decision makers to approach domestic violence as a public health crisis in the midst of this pandemic. MEACO Konnect also joins the fight to support survivors of domestic violence with a social awareness campaign, encouraging survivors and supporters to not remain silent.
MEACO Konnect urges the public to join the collective of conversations and actions about domestic violence. Download graphics and share by speaking out on social media. Promote your passion with those who stand against domestic violence by using the hashtags, #NotSilent #MEACOKonnected.
MEACO Konnect is working within their partner network to end domestic violence and provide solutions to help survivors of domestic abuse recover and return to a life of safety and wellbeing. You can play an important role in raising awareness about domestic violence and showing your support for victims and survivors.
Discover more about how MEACO Konnect is supporting 2021 Domestic Violence Awareness Month to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues. Learn more here: https://www.meacokonnect.com/domestic-violence-awareness-month/
Arold Jacques
Meaco Konnect
+1 301-744-9120
email us here