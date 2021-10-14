Tennessee State Library & Archives Joins Tennessee Timeline Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives is excited to join the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Parks' Tennessee Timeline Festival this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the lawn of the new Library & Archives facing the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the Library & Archives Education Outreach Team will have a booth with educational, history-related games and crafts. In the Library & Archives lobby, Manuscripts Archivist Dr. Kevin Cason, an expert on Tennessee's three Constitutions, will guide guests through the constitutions display while Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt will help guests explore the interactive exhibits highlighting some of the state's most precious historical documents.

The family-friendly Tennessee Timeline Festival’s living history event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the activities at the Library & Archives are free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

"The Tennessee State Library & Archives' new location right on the Mall gives us a fantastic opportunity to support and collaborate with our new neighbors," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I am glad that we can participate in the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Parks' Tennessee Timeline Festival and encourage everyone not to miss this one-of-a-kind living history event."

Focusing on Tennessee and Tennesseans, the Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records and other documents of historical and reference value. The Library & Archives is home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions, the most valuable and historically significant items in the collection.

The new Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The lobby is open to the public Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For the latest information from the Library & Archives, follow their social media channels: Facebook: Tennessee State Library and Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives and the Secretary of State's Twitter account: @SecTreHargett.

To learn more about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit. For more information about the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the Tennessee Timeline Festival, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/bicentennial-mall.