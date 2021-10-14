Sport Fish Regulations to Be Set During October TFWC Meeting

NASHVILLE --- Proposed changes to the state’s sport fish proclamation for approval will be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its October meeting at Lone Oaks Farm in Hardeman County. The two-day meeting begins Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. The second day starts at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

The sport fish proposals were previewed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at the August TFWC meeting. There have been no changes since the preview with exception for a delay to a construction project at the Tellico River. The TWRA plans to stock trout in the Tellico River during the 2022 season.

Results of the 2021 spring turkey hunter survey will be presented. of Tennessee. The survey was conducted by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

The Wildlife and Forestry Division will introduce the Wildlife Technician of the Year, Andy Lively and Wildlife Biologist/Manager of the Year, Brian Chandler to the commission. The Biologist of the Year winner also competes for the Southeast Biologist of the Year, as part of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies annual conference.

The Boating and Law Enforcement Division will make a presentation regarding TWRA’s response to the August flood in Humphreys County.

The TWRA will be holding its third meeting at Lone Oaks. The commission last met at the facility in 2019.

---TWRA---