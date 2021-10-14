Introducing Chatterbox Cottage – An Olde Naples Vacation Rental
Chatterbox Cottage invokes the imagery of the cottage used in the film The Holiday. Charming and romantic, perfectly appointed, with a private heated pool, it is located steps from Naples beaches.”NAPLES, FL, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Homes and Rentals Inc., announced today that Chatterbox Cottage, located at 844 8th Street South in Naples, Florida, has joined the company’s extensive portfolio of luxury vacation rentals and managed properties.
— Michelle Craft
“Chatterbox Cottage invokes the imagery of the cottage used in the film “The Holiday.” Charming and romantic, perfectly appointed, with a private heated pool, it is located steps away from Naples beaches and the world class restaurants of Olde Naples,” said Michelle Craft, Managing Broker of Naples Homes and Rentals. She said, “The owners of 844 8th Street South are particularly attuned to the need to provide pet-friendly vacation rentals and they encourage guests to bring their family pet with them on vacation.”
Only a small fraction of all vacation rentals in Naples, Florida are pet friendly, and Naples Homes and Rentals helps fill the gap in welcoming pets – dogs and cats, large and small.
In the tradition of historical Naples cottages, the setting is intimate but ample. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a spacious dine in kitchen with banquette, Chatterbox Cottage is a perfect rental for a couple or small family. The French doors open to a very private pool and the media room opens to a fabulous Pergola with an outside dining are, both perfect for entertaining. New flat screen TV’s and high-speed Wi-Fi are provided with each vacation rental.
844 8th Street South can be viewed at 844 8th St S 34102 - Naples Homes + Rentals (napleshomesandrentals.com), or by scheduling a showing through (239) 784-7528.
Michelle Craft
Naples Homes and Rentals
+1 239-784-9356
email us here