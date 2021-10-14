Injured Hiker Rescued off Mt. Lafayette

CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 14, 2021

Franconia, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker at the summit of Mt. Lafayette in Franconia who needed assistance. The information given at the time was that Jennifer Hall, 57, of Durham, NH, had fallen and suffered an injury that made her unable to walk. Her daughter hiked down to the Greenleaf Hut and requested assistance while Hall waited at the summit. Two hikers who happened to be at the hut hiked up to Hall and tried to stabilize her injury. Based on Hall’s condition it was determined that a carry-out would be necessary.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team were called and began the ascent to the summit of Mt. Lafayette. The Old Bridle Path Trail is rated as “moderately challenging” and “hard” in most hiking publications. The trail is 2.9 miles to the Greenleaf Hut and another mile to the summit of Lafayette. Due to the length and terrain of this rescue, a request was made to the NH Army National Guard for assistance. The National Guard Blackhawk was deployed at 3:30 p.m. from Concord, NH. COs and volunteers were still utilized in case the helicopter was unable to pick up Hall. By 4:10 p.m., the helicopter landed at the summit of Lafayette and extracted Hall. The NH Army National Guard transported Hall to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the New Hampshire by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.