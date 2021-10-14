Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,602 in the last 365 days.

FL’s Biggest Comedy Fest Hits Boca Raton Dec. 3-4, Bringing Comedy, Music, Art and Community Support to an Outdoor Venue

Biggest Comedy Fest in FL with comedy, music, art supporting the community

Laughing Spree Fest Dec. 3-4 in Boca Raton

Andrew Schulz, Jim Norton, Bryan Callen, Esther Ku, Yamaneika, Leah Lamarr and more at Laughing Spree Fest

Laughing Spree Fest 2021 Line-Up Poster

Andrew Schulz, Jim Norton, Bryan Callen are all performing at Laughing Spree Fest 2021

Andrew Schulz, Jim Norton, Bryan Callen are all performing at Laughing Spree Fest 2021

Comedic titans Andrew Schulz and Jim Norton join a line-up of over twenty top performers, making Laughing Spree Fest the largest comedy festival in Florida.

“It’s going to be a phenomenal event because you never see this many giant comedic names on the same line-up, it just doesn’t exist any where in Florida," said Co-Producer Warren Kirschbaum.”
— Warren Kirschbaum
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, Fl – October 14, 2021 – Laughing Spree Fest, a multi-media, immersive comedy, music and art festival supporting national charities and community groups is at Sunset Cove Amphitheater with some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy and South Florida music on the line-up. It is the biggest comedy festival in Florida, and the first multi-day comedy festival since the South Beach Comedy Fest ended in 2016.

Keynote performers on the two-day festival include Andrew Schulz, Jim Norton, Bryan Callen, Yamaneika Saunders, Jeff Dye, Esther Ku, Bret Ernst and Leah Lamarr. In addition, there are many other national-touring comedians and Florida’s top DJs, such as DJ Zog from Power 96, performing at the event. Also hitting the stage over the two-day event is an array of homegrown stand-up comedy talent that began their careers in Florida and have gone on to achieve success, such as Orlando Leyba (NBC), Sean Grant (TBS), Cam Bertrand (AGT), and Vince Taylor (MTV).

“We are incredibly excited to bring this much talent to one stage”, said LS Fest Co-Producer Warren Kirschbaum. “It’s going to be a phenomenal event because you never see this many giant comedic names on the same line-up, it just doesn’t exist any where in the state of Florida. I am so happy to be able to be part of it,” said Kirschbaum.

In addition to live comedy and music performances, the event experience includes multiple “Villages” dedicated to different themes for ticketholders to enjoy over the two-day festival. The “Community Village” is dedicated to non-profit & community organizations gaining visibility and fundraising with causes such as Best Buddies, Parkland Cares, Dream Defenders, Fxck Cancer, and others. Also, an “Art Village” with local artists showing off their pieces, and “Extreme Fun Village” with specialty bar, alternative performers, games and attractions will complete the attendee experience.
Laughing Spree Fest plans to operate at 50% reduced venue capacity, with COVID precautions in place to keep festival attendees safe, while providing a unique, outdoor event experience. Laughing Spree Fest is created and produced by Big Idea Charities (501c3), Comedy Now Productions and Comedy Basement Events, producing comedy and fundraising events since 2014. For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.laughingspreefest.com.

About Big Idea Charities: Laughing Spree Fest is produced by Big Idea Charities (501c3), whose mission is to give visibility, awareness and fundraising opportunities to national charity and local community organizations to uplift, support and inspire the collective good.
About Comedy Now Productions, LLC: Based in West Palm Beach, Comedy Now Productions brings over the top comedy events to venues big and small.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Kim Morgan
mobile: (954) 261-2149
kmorganpr1@gmail.com

EVENT INFO
Minda Long
minda@ideaingenuity.com
412-477-1014
www.laughingspreefest.com


minda long
Big Idea Charities
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Laughing Spree Fest 2021 is the Biggest Comedy Fest in FL coming to Boca Raton, FL Dec. 3-4, 2021

You just read:

FL’s Biggest Comedy Fest Hits Boca Raton Dec. 3-4, Bringing Comedy, Music, Art and Community Support to an Outdoor Venue

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.