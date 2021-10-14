Organ-on-Chip Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 170 million by 2023
key players in market Emulate, Inc., AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., Insphero AG, Mimetas B.V
Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, and Lung-on-chip) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, and Lung-on-chip) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global market in 2016, as advancements in cell biology, microfabrication, and microfluidics have led to the development of OOCs. In addition, rise in demand for lung- and kidney-based organ culture devices is expected to boost the market growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in research activities.
In 2016, the lung-on-chip segment accounted for the highest share in the market, while the heart-on-chip segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to an increase in applications of organ-on-chip devices for the cure of several cardiac diseases such as heart failures.
The key players profiled in the study are Emulate, Inc., AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., Insphero AG, Mimetas B.V, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., and Tara Biosystems. These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Organ-on-Chip Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers Organ-on-Chip Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Organ-on-Chip Market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.3.1. Primary research
1.3.2. Secondary research
1.3.3. Analyst tools and models
1.3.4. Market segmentation
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top winning strategies
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top impacting factors
3.2.3.1. Surge in application of organ-on-chip devices in the healthcare sector
3.2.3.2. Increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening
3.2.3.3. Rise in demand for lung- & kidney -based organ culture devices
3.2.3.4. High cost of organ-on-chip devices
3.2.3.5. Nascent stage in R&D pertaining to OOCs
3.2.3.6. Increase in research activities on organ-on-chip devices
3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Threat of new entrants
3.3.5. Competitive rivalry
3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Surge in application of organ-on-chip devices in the healthcare sector
3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for organ-on-chips in drug screening
3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for lung- & kidney-based organ culture devices
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High costs of organ-on-chip devices
3.5.2.2. Nascent stage in R&D pertaining to OOCs
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Increase in research activities on organ-on-chip devices
